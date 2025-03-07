5 players who you did not know played the U19 World Cup with Rachin Ravindra ft. Shubman Gill 

Rachin Ravindra has emerged as one of the finest young talents to come out of New Zealand in the last few years. In particular, the southpaw has scored 1,196 runs in 32 ODIs at an average of 44.29, with five centuries.

Ad

Ravindra has been in incredible form in the ongoing Champions Trophy, where he has scored two tons. He is the side's biggest hope as they look to win the title against a strong Indian outfit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The top-order batter got a taste of international cricket during his appearance in the 2016 and 2018 U19 World Cups. He scored 58 runs in five innings of the 2016 edition, while returning with 233 runs in six innings in 2018, with a solitary century and a fifty.

On that note, let's take a look at the players who have appeared in the U19 World Cup with Rachin Ravindra.

#1 Rishabh Pant - 2016

Rishabh Pant opened for the Indian side along with captain Ishan Kishan in the 2016 U19 World Cup. The left-hander slammed 267 runs at an average of 44.50, with a solitary century and two fifties. His best knock of 111 off 96 came against Namibia. Pant also served as the keeper and completed with seven dismissals.

Ad

His contributions played a key role to take India to the final, where they were beaten by West Indies.

#2 Rashid Khan - 2016

The talented spinner Rashid Khan represented Afghanistan in the 2016 edition of the U19 World Cup. Although the side could win only one of three games and couldn't progress into the next stage, he was the team's top wicket-taker.

Rashid scalped 10 wickets in six appearances, with best figures of 3/16. Notably, he finished with figures of 3/30 against New Zealand, which helped the side win the game and end in ninth place in the tournament.

Ad

#3 Sam Curran - 2016

Sam Curran proved his merit as an all-rounder for England in the 2016 U19 World Cup. He scored 201 runs and picked up seven wickets in his six appearances.

Curran's performances ensured England's qualification into the quarterfinal, where they were beaten by Sri Lanka.

The side finished the tournament in sixth place after they were defeated by Pakistan in their final game. Interestingly, Curran played a terrific knock of 83 to propel the side to a strong total of 264.

Ad

#4 Shubman Gill - 2018

India's reliable run-scorer Shubman Gill played the 2018 U19 World Cup under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw. While batting at No. 3, Gill was the top batter for the Men in Blue with 372 runs, with a solitary century and three fifties.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gill's best innings of 102* came in the semifinal against Pakistan, which eventually saw India winning by 203 runs. The final against Australia saw the right-hander contribute 31 off 30, as India lifted the title with an eight-wicket victory.

#5 Shaheen Shah Afridi - 2018

One of Pakistan's finest pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi took part in the 2018 U19 World Cup. He was Pakistan's top bowler with 12 wickets in five appearances, with best figures of 6/15 against Ireland.

Ad

Afridi's contributions paved the way for the side to qualify for the semifinal against their arch-rivals India. The game saw the left-arm pacer return with figures of 1/62 off 10 overs, as Pakistan lost by 203 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️