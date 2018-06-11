5 Players from India's 2015 World Cup squad who could be dropped for the 2019 World Cup

Here we take a look at the 5 players of India's 2015 World Cup squad who could be dropped for the 2019 World Cup.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 12:27 IST 23.47K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli has some important decision to make ahead of the 2019 World Cup

Cricket's most prestigious event is less than a year away. The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to happen in England and Wales next June. Ten teams (India, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan) have qualified for the tournament.

It will be a round-robin format, where all ten teams play each other once and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. India will once again go into the tournament as one of the favorites. Virat Kohli, the current Indian captain, will most likely lead the Indian team, which is expected to be a group of experienced players.

Quite a few of the players from the 2011 World Cup winning squad are expected to feature in the tournament next year. Also, some of the players from the 2015 World Cup squad might be dropped for the 2019 World Cup because of poor performances.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players of India's 2015 World Cup squad who could be dropped for the 2019 World Cup.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin has struggled for consistency in ODI's

Ravichandran Ashwin is a forgotten man in limited-overs cricket these days. Ashwin has picked up 150 and 52 wickets in ODI's and T20I's respectively for India. He has also picked up 13 wickets in the 2015 World Cup. However, he lost his place in the Indian limited-overs team because of some poor performances in 2016 and 2017.

Though the Tamil Nadu off-spinner is India's prime bowler in the Tests, he last played a One Day International on July 2017. The stunning form of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav is keeping him out of the ODI and T20 team.

Also, the rise of another Tamil Nadu off-spinner, Washington Sundar, is making it tough for the 31-year-old to break into the Indian ODI team. With the World Cup less than a year away, expect Ashwin to watch it from the stands or in front of his TV set.