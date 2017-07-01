5 players who can replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian ODI team ahead of 2019 World Cup

Is it time India looked beyond Ashwin, especially in ODIs, with the 2019 World Cup in mind?

by Srihari 01 Jul 2017

Ashwin’s ODI place is certainly under threat

Ravichandran Ashwin’s place in the Test side is unquestionable, even if Ravindra Jadeja is the No.1 ranked Test bowler. However, the 30-year-old's place in the limited-overs side is less certain. Although he did play in the latter stages of the ICC Champions Trophy, he was dropped for the initial two matches and hasn't been a regular feature in the limited-overs side.

Despite his incredible consistency in the longest format of the game, Ashwin hasn’t found as much success as he would have liked in ODIs and T20Is. In fact, he has played less than a dozen ODI matches since the start of 2016 and there is no doubt that his place in the side is under threat.

With plenty of players waiting in the wings, India certainly have plenty of options if they want to look beyond Ashwin and groom another player ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Here are five players who can replace Ashwin in the Indian ODI team ahead of the 2019 World Cup:

Yuzvendra Chahal

It won’t be long before Chahal gets his chance in ODIs

The 26-year-old leggie has only played a handful of matches for India in coloured clothing but already holds the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is and is also the only Indian to pick up a five-wicket haul in T20Is. Despite consistent performances in back-to-back IPLs, Yuzvendra Chahal still hasn’t found a regular spot in the Indian limited-overs set-up.

Chahal has nearly as many wickets in T20s as he has in first-class and List-A combined and while that indicates that he is more of a T20 bowler than an ODI bowler, modern batsmen’s inability to pick leg spinners means that he can certainly be given a chance in ODIs as well.

With him already on the fringes of the T20I side, it won’t be long before Chahal gets his chance in ODIs and he will hope to make the most of it and make it into the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup.