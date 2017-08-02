5 players Sri Lanka are missing at the moment

Sri Lanka take on India for the second Test at Colombo tomorrow

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has played 10 Tests for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka lost the first of the three Test series against India by 304 runs, following which the absence of some of their injured players was felt. And as if their woes were not many already, pacer Asuna Gunaratne also injured himself during the opening Test at Galle. The biggest concern for the hosts is the number of prominent players injured. Besides, their team selection has been a bit bizarre.

The reason to keep out players like Dasun Shanaka or Lakshan Sandakan was best known to the team management. Here are 5 players who the Islanders are missing at the moment.

Kusal Perera

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is yet to recover from the injury he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against India.

Chasing 322 to win, Perera responded with a gritty 44-ball 47 before looking in pain and retiring hurt. Sri Lanka won the game but Perera is yet to recover from the hamstring injury.

The Kalubowila-born left-hander has played 10 Tests for Sri Lanka in which he has amassed 565 runs at an average of 31.38. Sri Lanka’s middle order came under particular scrutiny after the 2nd innings against India, when Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera could muster only 2, 36, 2 and 21 runs respectively.

That was when Kusal Perera’s absence was sorely felt.