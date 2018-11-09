×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Players than can help India win the Women’s World T20 !

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
213   //    09 Nov 2018, 10:42 IST

Image result for mithali raj

Women cricket's biggest extravaganza ICC Women's World T20 is all set to enthral the cricket enthusiasts as defending champions West Indies gear up to host the sixth edition of the biannual international championship, starting November 9, 2018. Hosts and defending champions West Indies will once again be the ones to beat as they bid to become only the second team to hold on their title. Australia, the most successful side in the world in T20Is, on the other hand, will be looking to assert their dominance.

India, hosts of the last edition, failed to make the semis the last time and will be keen to show the world what they are capable off as will be the other participating teams. India is placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the 10-team event. India will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Guyana on November 9, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan (November 11), Ireland (November 15) and Australia (November 17). It would also be the first big tournament for the Indian eves under the newly-appointed head coach Ramesh Powar.

The Indian team will be led by skipper Harmapnreet Singh, will be dependent on their solid batting line-up comprising of the captain herself, along with Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana, to give them a solid start in the tournament. Let us take a look at 5 players that can help India clinch its maiden Women’s World T20 title in the West Indies. 

#1 Jemima Rodrigues

Image result for jemimah rodrigues

Jemima Rodrigues is the future star of Indian cricket. The Mumbai-based teenage sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has cemented her position in the Indian camp in a very short span of time. Jemima drew heavy praise from former England captain Nasser Hussain who was left in awe by her batting.

The talented middle-order bat from Mumbai has proved to be a match-winner on many occasions. Jemimah has scored 334 runs in just 10 innings at T20I level. Not only has she been consistent with the bat but she has scored all those runs at an impressive strike rate of 137.14. Along with Harmanpreet, Jemima will be tasked with scoring some quick runs in the death overs.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 Indian women's cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
ICC Women’s World T20: 5 youngsters to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World Twenty20 - Where does Team India stand? 
RELATED STORY
2018 Women's World T20: Decoding India's 15-member squad
RELATED STORY
India has a realistic chance of winning ICC Women’s T20...
RELATED STORY
India's cricketers have a real chance for glory at the...
RELATED STORY
Women's WT20 2018, India vs New Zealand : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Is the India Vs New Zealand...
RELATED STORY
5 batswomen to watch out for in the ICC Women’s World T20
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for Women's World T20
RELATED STORY
Women in Blue need utmost care and support
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Yesterday
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Today, 03:00 PM
New Zealand Women
India Women
NZW VS IND-W preview
Match 2 | Today, 08:00 PM
Australia Women
Pakistan Women
AUW VS PKW preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
Bangladesh Women
WIW VS BAW preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
England Women
Sri Lanka Women
ENG-W VS SLW preview
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Pakistan Women
IND-W VS PKW preview
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov, 08:00 PM
Australia Women
Ireland Women
AUW VS IRW preview
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
Bangladesh Women
ENG-W VS BAW preview
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov, 12:00 AM
Sri Lanka Women
South Africa Women
SLW VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov, 08:00 PM
Pakistan Women
Ireland Women
PKW VS IRW preview
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov, 12:00 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov, 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Ireland Women
IND-W VS IRW preview
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Pakistan Women
NZW VS PKW preview
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
Sri Lanka Women
WIW VS SLW preview
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Ireland Women
NZW VS IRW preview
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov, 08:00 PM
West Indies Women
England Women
WIW VS ENG-W preview
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov, 12:00 AM
South Africa Women
Bangladesh Women
TBA VS BAW preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov, 08:00 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 23 Nov, 12:00 AM
A2
B1
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 25 Nov, 12:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us