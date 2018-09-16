5 Players to look out for in the Asia Cup 2018

Australia v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 2

The Asia Cup 2018 has already begun with an unsympathetic Bangladesh claiming a mighty victory over the Sri Lankans, yesterday in Dubai.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, following which they put on a total of 261 and were bowled out in 49.3 overs. Star Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim posted 144 runs on the board. The Sri Lankan batting order collapsed with the highest individual Sri Lankan score being 29 by Dilruwan Perera who is a lower order batsman. They were eventually bowled out for just 124 runs after a brilliant bowling performance by captain Mortaza and pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Banglaesh won by 137 runs.

But, for the Worldwide Cricket fans, the Asia Cup really begins on September 19 when India face their oldest arch enemies Pakistan. While all the Asian nations try to topple the most victorious team in the history of Asia Cup - India, let's look at our top 5 players to look out for in the series!

#5 Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Mustafizur Rahman against Australia

The 23 year old left arm pacer from Sathkira, Bangladesh has been a history maker in his short career till date. He is only the second bowler after Brian Vitori (Zimbabwe) to bag 5 wicket hauls in their first two matches.

Rahman is currently speaheading the Bangladesh bowling attack, and is the wild card held by experienced captain Mashrafe Mortaza. The unique thing about Mustafizur being given a pick in the top 5 players to watch out for in the Asia Cup list, is the fact that the lad has been a consistent performer against the Asian sides - Sri Lanka and India - who are one of the favourites to win the Asia Cup this year.

Mustafizur Rahman also plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL since the 2018 season, and was picked by the owners for potential growth due to his young age, and already consistent performances at the International stage

