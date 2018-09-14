5 players to watch out for in India v/s Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2018

The fans of both sides will look to depend on these players

The Asia Cup gets underway on Aug 15th in the UAE. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will look to pip one another to lift the coveted trophy on 28th of this month.

The most anticipated encounter which is India vs Pakistan will be on the 19th of this month. It is the encounter that has gained even more popularity over the last year following India's embarrassing defeat against Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017.

Let's have a look at the 5 players we need to keep an eye on this 19th.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

India will require him to come big.

Following a dismal tour in England where Dhawan failed to register even a single 50+ score, all eyes will be on him trying to bounce back into form following such a disappointing tour.

The pitches in UAE are on the slower side and if Dhawan gets going against the new ball, it will be tough to stop him. Shikhar Dhawan has this knack of scoring at a quick rate. However, early on in his innings, Dhawan has a tendency to chase the balls outside off early on in his innings and that, more often than not, leads to his dismissal and that was very much visible against England. They had only one plan for him and that was to feed him balls outside off and he fell prey to it on numerous occasions.

It will be interesting to see how he adjusts his batting to the conditions of UAE considering the England tour just got over.

Dhawan will surely try to negate Amir and Hasan Ali because his success would largely depend on how he handles the two best bowlers of Pakistan.

Will he be successful against the deadly pace attack of Pakistan?

1 / 5 NEXT