5 players to watch out for from the tri-series in Zimbabwe

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 858 // 30 Jun 2018, 19:03 IST

After an extremely disappointing outing against England where they got whitewashed 5-0, Australia will now travel to Zimbabwe in a bid to regain lost pride. They will take on hosts Zimbabwe and Pakistan in a T20I tri-series which begins on July 1.

On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team have been in great form in all three formats of the game. They are coming off a victory against Scotland in the two-match T20I series which was recently concluded. Prior to that, they defeated England 1-0 in the two-match Test series which was held in England.

They have been quite inconsistent in their results over the past couple of years and will hope to turn things around in this tri-series.

Zimbabwe last played a match in March in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, where they suffered numerous losses, thus not qualifying for the tournament. Since then, head coach Heath Streak was sacked. They will face an uphill task given the fact that their star players including Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Graeme Cremer will not be taking part due to pay disputes.

Let's take a look at the 5 players to look out for

#5 Andrew Tye

The Australian quick bowler was in supreme form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He picked up 24 wickets in 14 matches for the Kings XI Punjab and won the Purple Cap despite his side not qualifying for the playoffs. He deceived batsmen with his variations in pace and was able to bamboozle them and pick up wickets at regular intervals.

However, he failed to carry on this form into the ODI series against England as he failed to make much of an impact. The English batsmen were up to the task as they smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park.

Coming back to the T20 format now, Tye will hope to get back into his groove and pick up a lot of wickets.