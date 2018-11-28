×
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the India-Australia Test series

Aayushman Vishwanathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
557   //    28 Nov 2018, 10:25 IST

The much awaited and the much-anticipated part of the tour between India and Australia is just a few days away. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a little more intriguing, considering that the visitors will be the favourites over the hosts. Two sides with contrasting backgrounds and form will lock horns with India hunting their first ever Test series win in Australia.

The four-match series was preceded by the three-match T20I series which finished 1-1. The Test series also brings with it countless possible face-offs between the two sides. Although Australia's behaviour on-field has drastically changed, the high voltage series still has a possibility of witnessing some verbal duels.

Australia are currently a vulnerable side of the two, struggling in all the departments. Their batting order has suffered a major jolt with their two best batsmen on the sidelines. Their middle order is a major concern, having suffered big collapses in the recent past. Their bowling also looks troublesome with their spearhead Mitchell Starc's form way below par recently.

India, on the other hand, are riding high around their captain Virat Kohli and their well balanced and a disciplined bowling attack. India's fast bowling department has evolved extremely well over the past two overseas Test series, having proved that they are more than capable of taking 20 wickets. Their batting also looked very well settled. In short, the tourists seem to have all their bases well covered.

The Test series, along with the expectation of being a hard-fought one is also anticipated to be a high-scoring one. The Indian captain, like the previous time, is looked upon to produce some scintillating knocks. Australia, even though depleted, cannot be overlooked as they do have batsmen in their ranks who have a superior record on the Australian pitches.

We take a look at five batsmen who could top the run-scoring charts for the upcoming Test series:-

5. Shaun Marsh

Marsh will be eager to prove himself against India
Marsh will be eager to prove himself against India

Marsh’s selection has been slightly debatable as he hasn’t impressed in the Test arena as of late. He had a lean series against South Africa earlier this year followed by a disastrous tour of UAE against Pakistan.

That said, the Western Australian is also one of the most experienced Test players in the line-up. He is also having a good time in the Sheffield Shield, having scored 163 not out in the fourth innings to seal an emphatic victory over South Australia. Although, in the twilight of his career, Shaun Marsh is still a flamboyant batsman, capable of tiring the Indian players. Shaun Marsh could bat at No.4 for Australia in the series.

Having played 34 Tests, Marsh has scored 2082 runs at an average of 35.03. In the absence of Steve Smith, the 35-year old will be looked upon to consolidate the middle order and prevent any potential collapse and he could very well prove to be the difference by getting the most number of runs.

Aayushman Vishwanathan
ANALYST
