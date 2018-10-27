5 players who can make a comeback to Indian team after a successful Ranji Trophy

Mohsin Kamal

India's elite first-class tournament, the Ranji Trophy is scheduled to take place from November 1st in multiple venues across the country. The tourney has been stretched a lot, with an addition of nine more teams, making the total participants 37 from 28.

The 2018-19 edition will be the 85th of this four-day tournament and the teams are already preparing to give their best shot at the event. Apart from giving the state teams an opportunity to play and compete with some of the best in the country, the Ranji Trophy remains a watchful platform for players to catch the attention of national selectors.

Pertinently, it helps the out-of-scene capped players to make a national comeback given they perform to the best. As the upcoming season is just a few days away, some of the known faces are expected to make use of this tourney to re-enter in the Indian team.

In this slide, we bring you five of those players who can perform well in the event and later make a comeback to the national side. Let's go through them:

#1 Suresh Raina

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

Suresh Raina, the Uttar Pradesh-based southpaw was India's permanent limited-overs member for a long time. Though, he has been lately struggling to make a comeback to the side.

Owing to his continuous downfall with the bat, he was dropped from the team in 2015 and made a comeback in the recently concluded England tour. However, he failed to re-cement his place and was immediately left out again.

Raina has played 226 ODIs for India and scored above 5000 runs at an average of 35. He also has over 1600 T20I runs while 768 runs in the 17 Test matches.

He showed some form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and might turn the tables in Ranji Trophy, so as to get a national comeback call-up

