5 Indians who could be better openers in T20Is than Dhawan and Rohit

sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
12.91K   //    07 Jul 2018, 14:07 IST

Eoin Morgan's men managed to put an end to the Indian team's 7-match unbeaten streak. A match-winning knock from Alex Hales made sure that the English side forced the series into a decider.

The Indian team got off to a poor start even though they had two of the best openers in Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. The two have proven themselves in the ODI format. While Rohit Sharma has been a different player in the 50 over game, and has put up record-breaking statistics, Shikhar Dhawan has been the big-match player India have needed.

The two have also been successful for their respective IPL franchises.

However, both of them are players who take their time to get going. Rohit Sharma, in fact, now plays at No.4 for Mumbai Indians.

The IPL has thrown up a lot of talent in front of us, and with the kind of performances that have been observed this year, trying a few of those options for India, especially in the shortest format, is something that the selectors should look at.

Apart from Dhawan and Rohit, the Indian team can try these options in the T20 format:

#1 Ambati Rayudu

ZIMBABWE-CRICKET
Ambati Rayudu (right)

The Chennai Super Kings managed to bring Ambati Rayudu into their ranks this year and it worked wonders for them. He was part of the Mumbai Indians from 2010-2017 but had to make the move to his new team to play under MS Dhoni.

He opened for the CSK side in a few games and looked in good touch. He has the ability to find the gaps with ease and hit over the infield, something which is very useful in the powerplay overs. He can also accelerate when required or slow his game down based on the conditions, all because of his experience.

He has played a handful of games for India, but even with his age at the wrong side of 30, he can be a valuable asset to the side if used well, just as he showed during Chennai's triumphant IPL season this year.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul
