5 Players who can star in the first Test between India and Windies

India have their one eye set on the Australian tour and that means they would like to experiment a little bit with the team combination against the West Indies.

Windies, with a more settled unit than they had in the recent past, would like to create history on this tour. It has been a long time since they won on Indian shores. It was way back in 1994. It has been 24 long years, and they will definitely like to end this drought.

Let's take a look at 5 players who could star in the first Test between the two sides:

#5 KL Rahul

KL Rahul during his brilliant hundred in the final Test.

KL Rahul could have been the new star boy of Indian cricket, had he played the entire series the way he played in the final test against England. That century at the Oval gave him a reprieve and another go at this star player status, which he is definitely capable of grabbing.

With one opener spot already uncertain, KL Rahul can almost assure himself of getting the place in the first XI of the Adelaide Test even if he fails against Windies, but that is not the way he would like to start his Australia tour.

Windies have a good fast bowling attack in home conditions but having spent a near torturous month against the class of Anderson and Broad, KL Rahul would not mind facing this attack and that too in home conditions.

#4 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant showed the talent he possesses in the final Test.

Wicket Keepers with an exceptional batting talent have been the backbone of every great team in cricket's history. A Wicketkeeper who bats lower down the order and can change the game rather than just contributing a little is a rarity in Cricket.

Rishabh Pant has got all the talent in this world to be that sort of wicketkeeper-batsman, and he won't mind showing off some glimpses of that.

Coming off a dazzling hundred in the final Test, Rishabh Pant will be full of confidence to take on this new challenge. His form will be crucial for India as he can make a real difference down under.

