5 Players who could be picked for the West Indies T20I Series

The Indian team began the West Indies Series with a thumping victory in the Test Series where they dominated the visitors and won the Series 2-0. The ODI series though has seen a much more even contest.

West Indies have performed brilliantly with the bat scoring more than 300 in both the matches so far. The visitors have managed to tie the second match and the Series is still wide open.

Indian team, on the other hand, would look to utilise the entire West Indies tour to try different players keeping the World Cup in mind. Indian team management would definitely try the players on the bench in the final two ODIs and in the T20 Series that is to follow.

This would give an opportunity to a number of new players to make an impact and secure their place in the X1 for the World Cup. This Article tries to list out the players who might be included in the Indian squad for the T20 series.

#5 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is the brother of Hardik Pandya and is a brilliant All-rounder who has been performing well recently. He has produced a number of impressive performances in the shortest format of the game.

Pandya has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians team for the last two years and has been knocking the doors of the Indian team for some time now. He has also performed pretty well for the Baroda team in domestic competitions.

In the ongoing Deodhar Trophy, Pandya played the first match and bowled brilliantly picking up the important wicket of Mayank Agarwal and troubling Shreyas Iyer regularly. He is the ideal replacement for his brother in Indian conditions and it is time that he is given an opportunity to play for the country. West Indies Series also provides an ideal opportunity debut new players and this time he might be making his debut for the Indian team.

