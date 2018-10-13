×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who got injured in their debut match

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
625   //    13 Oct 2018, 13:55 IST

Thakur left the field after bowling 10 balls
Thakur left the field after bowling 10 balls

Shardul Thakur's dream Test debut took a sad turn as he suffered a groin injury on the very first day of the second Test against West Indies. Thakur was seen in considerable amount of pain and was forced to leave the field. However, Thakur is not the first one to get injured in the debut match.

Making a Test debut for their national sides is a moment of pride and joy for every international cricketer. Years of hard work and dedication finally gets rewarded when the Test cap is handed over to them. It's a moment that every cricketer cherishes for the rest of their lives.

However, all the Test debutantes aren't lucky enough have a memorable debut match. While some players aren't able to cope with the pressure of Test cricket and struggle to perform as per expectations, some players get injured in the very first match of their Test career. Today we will look at 5 such players who got injured in their debut match.

#5 Craig Overton

Craig Overton got hit on his ribs by a bouncer bolwed by Pat Cummins
Craig Overton got hit on his ribs by a bouncer bolwed by Pat Cummins

Craig Overton, the English fast bowler, made his Test debut against Australia in the 2017-18 Ashes series. He impressed everyone with his pace and control in his debut match and even got the Australian captain, Steve Smith, as his first Test scalp.

However, things did not go well with the bat in hand for Craig Overton. The 6ft 5in tall bowler was struck in the ribs while he was batting in his debut Test. The bouncer from Australian quick, Pat Cummins, hit Overton in the ribs and he was seen in immediate discomfort. However, he was able to recover from the injury and played the whole Test for England. 


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Shardul Thakur
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
Top 5 Fastest Centuries on Test debut
RELATED STORY
5 Fastest fifties in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
4 Indians who made their Test debut as teenagers
RELATED STORY
5 most famous batsmen who got out on 199
RELATED STORY
4 Best Test Debut Hundreds by Indian Batsmen
RELATED STORY
Famous Indian Batsmen who scored a century in their Debut...
RELATED STORY
Indian players to win the Man of the Match award on Test...
RELATED STORY
Who is India's Latest Test debutant Shardul Thakur?
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 famous cricketers who scored a century on their ODI debut
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test
WIN 311/10
IND 184/4 (50.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | India trail Windies by 127 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us