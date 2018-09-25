5 Players who have the most number of sixes in ODIs

Earlier cricketers had to clear the ground to hit a six

Since the introduction of the shortest format of the game in 2004, sixes have become quite common in cricket now. The current batsmen are quite adept at hitting sixes. As a result, there are numerous big hitters in the game today and plenty of sixes can be seen in the franchise based T20 tournaments like IPL, Big Bash and CPL.

However, ODI matches are longer than T20 games and therefore, several batsmen have scored double centuries in the 50-over version. Since the arrival of T20 format, the number of sixes has increased significantly in ODI Cricket. Here we discuss five players who have hit the most number of sixes in the ODI Cricket history.

#5 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum was destructive for the Blackcaps

The former New Zealand skipper is one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of cricket and as a result, he hit 190 sixes in ODIs. He retired from international Cricket in 2015 and had an illustrious career. He played 260 ODI matches for New Zealand and he scored 6083 runs at an average of 30. As a matter of fact, his ODI career strike rate was 96 which was certainly impressive.

McCullum's aggressive batting came to spotlight in the first ever match of IPL when he scored 158 runs in just 73 balls. He smashed 13 sixes in that match. However, he played several aggressive knocks in the international Cricket as well.

