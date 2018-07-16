5 Indian players who might be on their last tour to England

Playing in England is a big deal for any cricketer because of the history related to the sport in the country. The inception of the game took place in the Queen's land and although the game has spread over the world, the roots still lie in England.

There is always a heated rivalry between India and England - be it the political history of the two countries or the player battles that have been developed over the years, tours to India and England are always looked forward to by the fans.

This time, India are in England under Virat Kohli - the start has been on point with a T20I series win but the Test series looms large in front of them. India have tasted success in the past when it comes to ODIs and Tests, with the NatWest Trophy win in 2002, as well as Test wins in 2002, 2007 and 2014 being few of the key moments to look back on and admire.

For a few players, this tour of England could be the last time they land in the country as cricketers. India do not visit England often; the frequency of such occurrences is mostly once in three years.

Here are five players from the current ODI and Test side who could be on their final tour to England:

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni quit playing from the longest format in 2014, but not before he played as many as three Test series in England. He still continues to be with the team as a limited-overs player and took part in the T20I and ODI series.

He is 37, but not getting any younger. Given that he has been troubled with back problems recently, it is unlikely that he will extend his stay in the Indian team beyond the 2019 World Cup.

His first tour of England was in 2007 before he took over the reins of the T20 side ahead of the World T20. His next visit turned out to be a nightmare as the side did not win a single game on the entire tour in 2011. The 2014 one turned out to be a mixed bag.