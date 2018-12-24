5 players who missed out on India's ODI squad for Australia-New Zealand series

Mayank Agarwal

The BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand, which will take place next year. While the ODIs against Australia will commence on January 12 and conclude on January 18, the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand will begin on January 23 and conclude on February 3.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

While most of the usual suspects made the squad, there were a few notable absentees.

In this article we'll take a look at the 5 players who missed out on a spot in the squad for the series against Australia and New Zealand:

#5 Mayank Agarwal

The 27-year-old from Karnataka was recently called up for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Australia and will most likely make his debut in the Boxing Day Test as well, given KL Rahul and Murali Vijay's poor form.

However, he will have to wait to make his ODI debut as he wasn't named in the 16-member squad to face Australia and New Zealand.

Agarwal has been in stupendous form over the past year or so, scoring plenty of runs in all formats in the domestic circuit and has been in great form for India A as well. He averages nearly 50 in List A cricket, with 12 centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name.

He would have been a great addition to the squad and could have sent a message to the selectors ahead of the World Cup in May 2019.

