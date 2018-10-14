5 players who scored ODI fifties without a boundary

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 117 // 14 Oct 2018, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When the ODI cricket started during the 1970s, the batsmen were slow in their approach. Over the years and with the invention of T20 cricket, the game has changed drastically.

Players today invent new strokes every week to score faster and win the game for their team. This has not always been the case. The players from yesteryears played slow and sometimes selfishly, which made their team lose the match.

There have been five players who have played slowly and not hit a single four during their half-century in the ODIs. Let's take a look at them.

#5 Mohinder Amarnath

NOV 1984: PORTRAIT OF MOHINDER AMARNATH OF INDIA.

Mohinder Amarnath was a conventional Test batsman who also played ODI for the Indian team because of the lack of options. He was renowned for batting slowly.

He scored 51 runs off 62 balls when India was chasing a target of 225 in 40 overs. India needed someone to play fast, but Amarnath in his usual slow-paced style scored 51 without hitting a single boundary.

The result was that India lost the match by 14 runs.

#4 Mark Greatbatch

New Zealand v Bangladesh - First Test: Day 2

Mark Greatbatch was one of the pioneers in the ODI cricket, who started batting in an attacking mode from the word ‘go.’ While playing against Australia, New Zealand needed 229 to win the match.

He started the innings in his usual style, but the fall of wickets on the other end forced him to play slow. He scored 68 runs, and Kiwis lost the match. In his innings, he did not score a single boundary.

Some cricket pundits still debate whether it is a wise decision on his part to play slowly rather than attacking the opponent.

1 / 2 NEXT