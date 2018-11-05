5 players with most sixes in T20 internationals

Rohit Sharma can become the 3rd player with most sixes in T20Is

Since 2005 - when T20 was introduced - it has gained a lot of popularity among the cricket fans and is currently the most popular format in the cricket world. Cricket fans love to watch T20 because it is a shorter and faster format.

With the inauguration of more and more T20 leagues like IPL, Big Bash, PSL, and many more - T20 is gathering more audience than ever before. As there are only 20 overs per side, the teams need to make quick runs and that's where power-hitting comes in to play. Hard hitters of the ball are the first preference of every team for T20s. Batsmen are expected to play their shots from the very first over. Some big names of T20 are Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who are capable of hitting sixes and fours anywhere in the stadium.

Sixers play a major role in making big scores in this format and here we will look at the top 5 batsmen with most sixes in T20Is.

#1 Chris Gayle ( West Indies)

Chris Gayle is the biggest name in T20 cricket

The Jamaican is seen as the most destructive batsman in the shortest format of international cricket. He can change the game at any moment with his destructive batting. The 39-year-old Windies player is more popular for hitting boundaries and specifically for his sixes. As many would have expected, he holds the record of most sixes in T20 Internationals.

The 39-year-old has 103 sixes in his account in 52 T20 international innings. As a result of his jaw-dropping hard-hitting, Gayle is popular among the teams of various domestic T20 leagues as he is a batsman who - on his day - can change the game single-handedly.

#2 Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

The 32-year-old Kiwi player, who is the top-scorer in T20 internationals has also slapped the ball outside the boundary 103 times. It took him 73 innings to get there. He also has 2271 runs in his bag, with 105 being his best.

The New Zealand opener is among one of the most promising T20 players. Other than his aggressive batting, he is equally good in the field - at 6 feet 2 inches, Guptill usually stands tall at the boundary line.

#3 Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum is among the most loved T20 batsmen

Brendon McCullum is the other New Zealander in the list. He retired from all formats of international cricket in 2016 but still holds the third spot in the list highest run-getters in T20 and also in the list of players with most sixes.

McCullum played his last international T20 match in 2015 and still sits at no. 3 in this list with 91 sixes to his name in 70 innings.

#4 Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian in the list and surprisingly. The Indian opener takes some time to settle but after that, he plays his aggressive game which can change the tide in favour of the team he plays for. He has played 77 international T20 innings and slapped 89 sixes, which is the highest by any Indian in this format.

Also, he is the only Indian to cross the 300 sixes mark in T20 cricket. He is expected to surpass McCullum in the ongoing T20 series against West Indies as he needs only 3 sixes to do so. Rohit Sharma also holds the record of fastest century in T20Is along with David Miller - both scored a century off 35 balls.

#5 Colin Munro (New Zealand)

He is the third Kiwi player in the list

Colin Munro holds the record of second fastest fifty in T20 Internationals. Till date, he has played 44 international T20 innings and has made 1275 runs. 68% of his career runs in T20 internationals have come through boundaries, which include 95 fours and 83 sixes. The 31-year-old is the third New Zealander in the list of players with most sixes in T20 Internationals.