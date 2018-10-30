×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 batsmen with highest T20 career strike-rate

GVS Sastry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
330   //    30 Oct 2018, 22:02 IST

Enter caption

T20 cricket has evolved a lot from the time it was thought to be all about hitting big sixes. The manner in which T20 innings are being constructed these days is a testimony to the fact that the game of cricket is evolving.

Still, the best way to judge batsmen in T20s is to check out their strike-rate. It statistically means the number of runs scored per hundred deliveries.

At the international arena, the batsman with the highest strike-rate is New Zealand's Colin Munro. The destructive batsman is followed by the Australian duo of Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch. West Indies opener Evin Lewis and India's KL Rahul are no.4 and no.5 on the list.

However, none of these make it to the top 5 in the list of batsmen with the highest strike rate.

Here's the list of top 5 batsman who have the highest career strike rates in T20 cricket.

Note: The benchmark for selection is a minimum of 250 balls faced in T20 cricket.

#5 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

One of India's biggest talents in the ongoing era is Rishabh Pant, the diminutive wicketkeeper from Roorkee who has been doing extremely well in T20 cricket. His ability to clear the boundary with ease is one of his biggest strengths and his aggressive nature irrespective of the conditions or situation make him a dangerous proposition for the opposition.

In 55 T20s, Pant averages 36.57 and has a strike-rate of 165.31, which is the second highest among Indian players. Pant has played for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and this year was in a very good touch, hitting 684 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.61 and a strike rate of 173.

He also has a Test century to his name.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Andre Russell Rishabh Pant
GVS Sastry
ANALYST
5 Batsmen with highest ODI average
RELATED STORY
5 highest wicket-takers in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
Top 4 batsmen with highest strike-rate in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 great batsmen who played their last T20 against India
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with highest strike rate in ODIs
RELATED STORY
10 Active batsmen with highest career ODI averages 
RELATED STORY
Top 2 moments of DJ Bravo's international career
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 T20I batsmen with highest strike-rate
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest run scorers in ODIs since 2010
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us