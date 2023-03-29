5 popular commentators playing in Legends Cricket Trophy

The Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) is currently underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. The inaugural edition of this grand event features six teams from different parts of India.

Indore Knights, Vizag Titans, Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Guwahati Avengers, and Patna Warriors are the six teams participating in LCT 2023. The league stage of the competition has ended. The four semifinalists in the tournament are Chandigarh Champs, Indore Knights, Vizag Titans, and Guwahati Avengers.

Both semifinal matches will take place today, while the final will be held tomorrow evening. As the name of the tournament suggests, the Legends Cricket Trophy features retired cricketers from different parts of the world. Some of the players playing in the tournament also work as coaches, administrators or cricket commentators.

In this listicle, we will look at five popular commentators who are a part of the Legends Cricket Trophy.

#1 Suresh Raina

India v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Suresh Raina is a part of the Indore Knights squad in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023. He played a magnificent knock of 90 runs against the Nagpur Ninjas during the league stage, showing that he still has a lot left in him.

Raina retired from international cricket in 2020 and called it a day on his IPL career in 2022. He made his commentary debut in IPL 2022 and will be a part of the Hindi commentary panel in IPL 2023 as well.

#2 Yusuf Pathan

CLT20 2012 Match 2 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils (Image: Getty)

Yusuf Pathan plays for the Guwahati Avengers team in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023. Pathan has played three games so far, scoring 113 runs for the Guwahati-based team.

The former Indian all-rounder has played in several T20 leagues across the world since his retirement. He also made his commentary debut earlier this year for Star Sports.

#3 Irfan Pathan

CLT20 2012 Semi-Final - bizhub Highveld Lions v Delhi Daredevils (Image: Getty)

Yusuf Pathan's brother Irfan Pathan is also participating in the Legends Cricket Trophy. Like Yusuf, Irfan has been active in multiple T20 tournaments across the world after announcing his retirement from international cricket and the IPL.

Irfan made his commentary debut long before Yusuf. He is one of the most popular commentators on the Star Sports Hindi panel.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was a member of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The former Indian off-spinner announced retirement from international cricket and the IPL in 2021.

Singh has worked as a cricket expert and commentator on multiple channels. He will be working as a Hindi commentator for Star Sports in IPL 2023.

#5 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is a member of the Vizag Titans team in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023. Sehwag was also a part of the Indian squad that won the Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

The former Indian opener will work as a Hindi commentator for Star Sports in IPL 2023. He is known for his witty comments on the air.

Poll : 0 votes