5 positives for team India in Asia Cup 2018 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
769   //    30 Sep 2018, 11:11 IST

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India retained the Asia Cup 2018 title beating Bangladesh by 3 wickets in a thrilling match played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Friday. It was a dominating performance as they won 5 matches out of the six.

The bowlers performed brilliantly well in all matches and restricted the opposition batsmen to below par total. Apart from the tie against Afghanistan, the Indian team won against Hong Kong, two times each against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Here we look at the 5 positives for team India in Asia Cup 2018.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikha
Shikhar Dhawan leading runs scorer in Asia Cup 2018

After a disappointing England Test series, apart from the failure in the finals against Bangladesh, Shikhar Dhawan was consistent throughout the tournament with his explosive batting. He was the top-scorer and was rightly named the man of match. Along with Rohit Sharma, the explosive left handed batsman played an important role in most of India's wins in the tournament.

He played a total of 5 matches and scored 342 runs with impressive strike rate of 102.09 and had a third best average of 68.40.


Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
