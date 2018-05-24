5 possible replacements for Virat Kohli if he misses out on England T20I series

Young Rishab Pant's form demands a place for him in the T20 squad

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been diagnosed with a neck injury and will miss out on his county stint with Surrey. It has been reported that the 29-year-old might miss out on the T20 series against England (or parts of it) in July as well.

The skipper, who is not part of the one-off historic Test match against Afghanistan, will undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru on June 15. Kohli had previously missed one of the ODI games against South Africa this year due to a neck strain.

In case he does have to miss the T20 series against England, here are 5 guys who can replace him.

#5 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was the second highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 11

Young Sanju Samson has been impressive in IPL this season, both with gloves behind the wicket and bat in hand. He does have a lot to work upon, but that will come only with international experience.

Though he did not keep wickets for most of the season, the Kerala batsman was Rajasthan Royals’ second highest scorer with 441 runs which was dotted with two half-centuries. He has played a solitary T20I for India, in which he scored 19 runs.