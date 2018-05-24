Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 possible replacements for Virat Kohli if he misses out on England T20I series 

    Here are 5 possible replacements for Kohli if he doesn't play the England T20I series

    Umaima Saeed
    FEATURED WRITER
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 14:18 IST
    67.00K

    Young Rishab Pant's form demands a place for him in the T20 squad
    Indian captain Virat Kohli has been diagnosed with a neck injury and will miss out on his county stint with Surrey. It has been reported that the 29-year-old might miss out on the T20 series against England (or parts of it) in July as well.

    The skipper, who is not part of the one-off historic Test match against Afghanistan, will undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru on June 15. Kohli had previously missed one of the ODI games against South Africa this year due to a neck strain.

    In case he does have to miss the T20 series against England, here are 5 guys who can replace him. 

    #5 Sanju Samson


    <p>
    Sanju Samson was the second highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 11

    Young Sanju Samson has been impressive in IPL this season, both with gloves behind the wicket and bat in hand. He does have a lot to work upon, but that will come only with international experience.

    Though he did not keep wickets for most of the season, the Kerala batsman was Rajasthan Royals’ second highest scorer with 441 runs which was dotted with two half-centuries. He has played a solitary T20I for India, in which he scored 19 runs. 

    India Tour of England 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant
    Page 1 of 5 Next
