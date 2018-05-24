Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Reports: Virat Kohli to miss Surrey County stint due to slipped disc

    If the Indian skipper does miss out on the stint and some parts of the England tour, it would be a huge loss for the Indian team.

    Sankalp Srivastava
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 24 May 2018, 10:27 IST
    11.54K

    Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3
    Kohli was expected to join the county side after the Indian Premier League

    Indian national cricket team's captain Virat Kohli is set to miss his stint with County side Surrey after being diagnosed with a slipped herniated disc, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. Kohli was expected to join the county side after the Indian Premier League in a bid to prepare for the upcoming England tour.

    The Indian captain's record in England has been abysmal - 134 runs from 5 Tests at an average of 13.40 - and his association with Surrey was made to help him get acclimatised to the conditions there.

    The 29-year-old, reportedly, visited an orthopaedic surgeon at the Khar Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and the doctor advised him against playing in the County Championship. The same reports claim that he might be forced to miss some part of the England tour as well, which begins in July. The Indian batsman, however, would not need a surgery.

    Kohli wasn't part of the Indian squad to take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test match which starts on 14th June because of his county stint. However, now with this recent development, he will have to miss both, the Test match and his debut county appearance.

    “Kohli was not to feature in the historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan next month, and now with this injury, his county stint will not take off either,” a BCCI official said.

    Moreover, the same reports claim that Kohli has informed Surrey about his unavailability and an official announcement from both the parties can be expected in the near future. The spokesperson of the county side, however, is unaware of any such development.

    If the Indian skipper does miss out on the stint and some parts of the England tour, it would be a huge loss for the Indian team. On a personal level as well, Kohli would want to achieve full fitness as soon as possible and overturn his dismal record in England.

    India Tour of England 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
    Virat Kohli to play under Rory Burns in Surrey
    RELATED STORY
    Bob Willis unhappy with Virat Kohli's county stint
    RELATED STORY
    Virat Kohli signs one-month deal with Surrey
    RELATED STORY
    Playing county cricket will help me improve my game, says...
    RELATED STORY
    3 Indian players who should play county cricket before...
    RELATED STORY
    The upcoming test for Indian cricket
    RELATED STORY
    5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
    RELATED STORY
    India's strongest Test XI for England tour
    RELATED STORY
    Indian wrist spinners can do well in England, says Swann
    RELATED STORY
    India's tour of England 2018: Likely ODI XI
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...