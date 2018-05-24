Reports: Virat Kohli to miss Surrey County stint due to slipped disc

If the Indian skipper does miss out on the stint and some parts of the England tour, it would be a huge loss for the Indian team.

Kohli was expected to join the county side after the Indian Premier League

Indian national cricket team's captain Virat Kohli is set to miss his stint with County side Surrey after being diagnosed with a slipped herniated disc, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. Kohli was expected to join the county side after the Indian Premier League in a bid to prepare for the upcoming England tour.

The Indian captain's record in England has been abysmal - 134 runs from 5 Tests at an average of 13.40 - and his association with Surrey was made to help him get acclimatised to the conditions there.

The 29-year-old, reportedly, visited an orthopaedic surgeon at the Khar Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and the doctor advised him against playing in the County Championship. The same reports claim that he might be forced to miss some part of the England tour as well, which begins in July. The Indian batsman, however, would not need a surgery.

Kohli wasn't part of the Indian squad to take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test match which starts on 14th June because of his county stint. However, now with this recent development, he will have to miss both, the Test match and his debut county appearance.

“Kohli was not to feature in the historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan next month, and now with this injury, his county stint will not take off either,” a BCCI official said.

Moreover, the same reports claim that Kohli has informed Surrey about his unavailability and an official announcement from both the parties can be expected in the near future. The spokesperson of the county side, however, is unaware of any such development.

If the Indian skipper does miss out on the stint and some parts of the England tour, it would be a huge loss for the Indian team. On a personal level as well, Kohli would want to achieve full fitness as soon as possible and overturn his dismal record in England.