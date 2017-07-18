5 potential biopics on Indian Cricketers

Some stories are meant to inspire.

As Rahul Dravid once said, there’s a moving story behind the success of each Indian Cricketer. From not having proper financial support to facing the brunt of dirty politics in cricket, cricketers face many obstacles throughout their journey. Even after they make it onto the international stage, many careers are generally plagued by a fair share of on and off field controversies. While some cricketers fight all these odds and shape out successful careers, some bog down to the pressures and ultimately surrender to their misfortunes.

There have been many Indian Cricketers whose lives are nothing less than a fairytale. With the latest trend being that of making movies on the lives of cricketers, let's take a look at some of the Indian cricketers whose life can be transferred onto the silver screen and help inspire millions all over the world.

#5 The Pathan brothers

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan were born in Mandvi of Vadodara. Their father used to serve as the muezzin in the local mosque and his monthly earnings were around a humble Rs 250 per month. The Pathan family had faced many financial hardships and the brothers found it really hard to support their cricketing needs.

They both had to ride on the same bicycle to commute to their school and the cricket ground, and also had to share the same kit bag. In fact, Irfan used to take 50 bucks from his father to buy a pair of second-hand shoes in the Friday market as they couldn’t afford a new pair.

But thanks to their immense hard work and commitment towards the game, both the brothers overcame their childhood challenges and eventually represented India in a number of games. While Irfan became a revelation as a young left arm swing bowler, Yusuf made his name as a hard hitting right hander who could dismantle any opposition on his given day.

The story of the Pathans will not only inspire thousands of struggling cricket aspirants across the country but also give a glimpse of their brotherly bond and the sacrifices they had to make to pursue their dreams.