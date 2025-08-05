5 precious life lessons from India's amazing 2-2 draw in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests 

Team India pulled off one of their most memorable Test wins in the final Test of their England tour at the Oval on August 4. Starring at a third consecutive Test series defeat, the visitors produced a comeback for the ages to win by six runs and level the five-match series at 2-2. It was a fitting end to one of the hardest-fought and most competitive Test series of all time. From the opening Test to the last, the 25 days were filled with drama, ebbs and flows, and spicy cricket, before one team celebrated in jubilation and the other was heartbroken. As enthralling as Team India's 2-2 drawn series in England was within the realms of sports, there were real-life takeaways through the five Tests from the matches and individual players' performances. On that note, here are five such precious life lessons one could take from India's incredible 2-2 draw in the 2025 England Test series.#1 Hard work and perseverance ultimately pay dividendsOne of the lasting visuals of the England-India 2025 Test series was Mohammed Siraj on his haunches after his seemingly solid defensive block rolled agonizingly back onto the stumps in the third Test at Lord's. The 31-year-old admitted to the difficulty in overcoming that moment, which saw India go 1-2 down in the series by 22 runs.It must have been easy for Siraj to think the world was conspiring against him, as many of us must have felt during our lives. Yet, he had two options in response - sulk under duress or continue giving it his all. He chose the latter and relentlessly pounded away by playing all five Tests.The reward eventually came on the final day of the series, when he picked up three of the last four wickets, including the final wicket, to help India win by six runs and avoid a series defeat. Siraj also finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series, earning plaudits from several former players and fans for his lion-hearted efforts.Siraj's overall series was a resounding statement on how perseverance and consistent hard work, with sky-high belief, ultimately pay rich dividends.#2 The importance of stars in a role over more star powerAll too often, Indian cricket sells itself short by overvaluing star power over those who star in their respective roles. Yet, some of India's best wins over the past decade have come when a group of blue-collar players has played their roles to perfection, minus the big-ticket players.India's two wins in the England series came when arguably the world's best pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, was warming the benches. Furthermore, the 2-2 result transpired immediately after the legendary trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the red-ball format.The series was a lesson on how boasting star players never lend as much success to a team or an organization in real life as having as many as possible starring in a particular role that helps the group achieve ultimate success.It was similar to what the same Indian side displayed in the 2020/21 tour of Australia and an undermanned but cohesive New Zealand side showed in India last year.#3 Abandon clinging to the past in fear of the futureAnother major revelation from the England series was how clinging to the comfortable past in fear of the future could become 'Fool's gold'. Far too often, Indian cricket has been stuck in its ways of clinging to legends longer than their proverbial expiration date due to the fear of the unknown future.That there will be a Virat Kohli for a fading Sachin Tendulkar, and a Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for a fading Kohli and Rohit Sharma has to be realized at least after this England series. Indian fans were constantly chirping about the what-ifs after Kohli and Rohit's Test retirements.Yet, their replacements at the top and No.4, Gill and Rahul, were arguably India's most valuable players in the England series. Suddenly, the fears of a dark future have transformed into one full of hope and anticipation.This very thing applies to real life, where far too many people cling to a relatively unsuccessful past and present in the fear of a potentially worse future, should changes be made.#4 Never underestimate the value of baby steps in eventual successIt is hard to find value in the seemingly irrelevant moments at the time until they become the turning point for something bigger. The visitors had several such moments that seemed negligible but became baby steps to ultimate glory.Rewind to the fourth Test at Manchester when India were all but done at 0/2 in their second innings with a first-innings deficit of 311 runs. Yet, by building their recovery block by block, the visitors found gold eventually when the ever-positive English side accepted fate and were ready to shake hands on Day 5.Also, think back to the half-an-hour Rishabh Pant played out with a fractured toe in the first innings of the contest. Were they the 30 minutes that prevented KL Rahul and Shubman Gill from potentially playing more overs against the rampaging English pacers before lunch on the fourth day?Likewise, Harry Brook's dismissal on 111 when only 73 runs were required in the final Test felt like nothing but a momentary joyous minute for the Indian side. Yet, how it sparked a remarkable turnaround in the match and series fortunes was there for everyone to see a day later.Thus, every small thing is connected to something bigger later, and discounting them should be done at one's own peril.#5 The rub-off effect of an intangible actToo much is measured in the current generation by numbers and other tangible values. Yet, the intangibles defined the India-England Test series as much, if not more, than the statistics.The act of bravery from a hobbled Rishabh Pant walking out to bat at Manchester, and the non-stop, never-say-die attitude of Mohammed Siraj, must have had tremendous rub-off effects on the other players in the side that can never be quantified. The outcome stemmed as much from these as it did from fours, sixes, and wickets.Years later, there will be many pondering why Siraj's series average of 32.43 earned so much adulation. Yet, those with the knowledge of the contest and who value intangibles just as much as tangibles will understand the impact.Thus, focusing on aspects that offer intangibles such as goodwill or trust can be just as vital as those that lead to apparent and quantifiable benefits. If anything, the former often bears more fruit than the latter in the long run.