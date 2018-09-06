5 precious World Cup final innings without a century

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith during the 2015 World Cup

he World Cup finals have had a habit of witnessing a century right from its inception. Some centuries come on the back of the early damage caused by the brilliance of the bowlers which makes it even more fruitful. While the other centuries come on the back of setting a good platform right from the start of the innings. However, there are certain innings which didn't result in a hundred but makes it indispensable in the context of the match and it's relevance remains forever.

We look at some of the innings which went slightly unnoticed but sparkled at the same time.

5. Asanka Gurusinha 65 vs Australia, 1996 World Cup final

Asanka Gurusinha

Asanka Gurusinha was one of the pillars of Sri Lankan batting during their 1996 World Cup victory. His mettle in crisis situations and the ability to drag the team to keep the scoreboard ticking had been one of the highlights of his entire career.

Chasing a tricky score of 242 in the 1996 World Cup final against Australia, Sri Lanka had lost the two openers in quick succession. Gurusinha, batting at No. 3 came together with Arvinda de Silva and revived the Sri Lankan innings with a partnership of 125. De Silva's century without a shadow of doubt deserved the man of the match, however, Gurusinha's contribution was slightly overshadowed.

It was Gurusinha's half-century who came in at No. 3 and helped arrest a potential Sri Lankan slide in the big match. Gurusinha was sent back to the pavilion with the scorecard reading 148-3. Arjuna Ranatunga, the skipper along with De Silva saw Sri Lanka home to deliver the World Cup.

