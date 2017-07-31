5 prominent Test cricketers who went on to become chief selectors

The chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the backbone of the Indian Cricket Team. The 15 member squad, ahead of any tournament, is selected by the chief selector and his committee.

The current selection committee is headed by MSK Prasad, and consists of Gagan Khoda, Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe and Devang Gandhi. The committee together select the team for all international matches – Tests, ODIs, and T20s. They also select the India ‘A’ teams for both the home and away series.

While a wealth of international experience might not have much to do with selection of the chief selector, it is important that the selector possesses the required stature to form a team. And in that case, experience of playing international cricket can be of use. Let’s take a look at 5 prominent Test cricketers who went on to become chief selectors.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

During BCCI's 79th Annual General Meeting in September 2008, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth replaced Dilip Vengsarkar to become the chief selector of the national team, a post he held till 2012.

Among others in his panel were Raja Venkat (East Zone), Narendra Hirwani (Central Zone), Surendra Bhave (West Zone), and Yashpal Sharma (North Zone). Srikkanth’s group enjoys the distinction of being the first ever paid selection panel.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer featured in 43 Tests and 146 ODIs for India from 1981 to 1992. His style of batting was thoroughly entertaining. In 72 Test innings, he accumulated 2062 runs.

Post retirement, he worked as the coach of the India 'A' team, as a TV broadcaster and commentator, as the ambassador for the Chennai Super Kings. He has also served as an ambassador to the Sunrisers Hyderabad - both in the Indian Premier League.