5 reasons why Chetan Sharma should be removed from the BCCI selection panel after sting operation

The BCCI and Team India have found themselves at the center of another ugly controversy as chief selector Chetan Sharma got caught up in a sting operation.

Chetan has made some stunning revelations regarding some of the most prominent members of Indian cricket, including former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former captain Virat Kohli and current skipper Rohit Sharma. In the wake of the scandal, the 57-year-old is unlikely to hold his position in the board.

Here are five reasons why Chetan Sharma should be removed from the BCCI selection panel after the sting operation.

#5 It will be harsh on the players to let Chetan Sharma continue

Chetan Sharma has been pictured talking about a variety of key players in the Indian cricket team. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have also been dragged into the mess, apart from Kohli and Rohit.

It would be unfair on these players, who are bound to be integral parts of the side going forward, to persist with Chetan. The BCCI chief selector is responsible for several key decisions that need to be communicated to the players effectively. After the fiasco, it's hard to see the players being even remotely okay with the former cricketer continuing in the post.

#4 The BCCI is already under pressure to take action

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Safe to say Chetan Sharma's post is untenable now. Terrible can of worms - what to believe, what not to, I don't know at this point. But it's just a sad summary of the terrible manner in which everything unfolded... #CricketTwitter Safe to say Chetan Sharma's post is untenable now. Terrible can of worms - what to believe, what not to, I don't know at this point. But it's just a sad summary of the terrible manner in which everything unfolded... #CricketTwitter

The selection committee has come under immense criticism over the last few years, with a few bizarre decisions drawing the ire of fans and experts alike. At the center of the criticism has been Chetan Sharma, whose tenure at the helm of the panel hasn't been well received.

After the sting operation, Chetan's reputation has been further damaged. The BCCI is clearly under pressure to take action from all the stakeholders involved, and they need to make some bold calls that indicate that they're not willing to be put in such compromising positions.

#3 The BCCI need to move on from the mess immediately

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The BCCI is looking into the matter of Chetan Sharma. (Reported by PTI). The BCCI is looking into the matter of Chetan Sharma. (Reported by PTI).

The BCCI are under pressure to take action from all quarters, but that's not the only reason why sacking Chetan Sharma seems inevitable. The board needs to move on from the mess immediately, and the easiest way to do that is by cutting ties with the parties involved.

If Chetan continues as chief selector, the ongoing controversy will be impossible to forget and will probably be brought up on all available occasions. The BCCI will hope that sacking the 57-year-old will serve as a big step in the process of moving on. A clean - relatively clean, at least - slate would greatly help matters.

#2 Chetan Sharma has already been fired once

Shibashis Chatterjee @Iamshibashis 18th November 2022 - The BCCI fired Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector.



7th January 2023 - The BCCI re-appoints Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector.



What a Joke! 18th November 2022 - The BCCI fired Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector.7th January 2023 - The BCCI re-appoints Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector.What a Joke!

On November 18, the BCCI fired Chetan Sharma and his entire panel after a series of poor decisions that resulted in a lack of silverware for the Men in Blue.

The general belief was that the board would move on from Chetan, but just two months later, he was re-elected as the chief selector, albeit with a different set of people under him. The former fast bowler reportedly re-applied for the post and "topped" the interviews, leading to the BCCI handing him another chance.

But that chance has now been squandered, and the BCCI will have every right to show Chetan the door. He has already been fired once, and the board won't make the same mistake thrice.

#1 Chetan Sharma's credibility will always be in question

Chetan Sharma was reportedly coerced into believing that he was off the record, but the fact of the matter is that he chose to disclose sensitive information to an unreliable person.

There was no reasonable justification for him deciding to reveal key details about the functioning of one of the most high-profile sports teams - and cricket boards - in the world. Henceforth, his credibility will always be in question, and it's safe to say that there's no coming back from this.

All the signs point towards Chetan Sharma being sacked for the second time by the BCCI.

