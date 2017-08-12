5 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane is the most important member of the Test team

Rahane is a vital part of the team for many reasons.

by Raghav Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 18:10 IST

The current Indian Test team features stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks but a key cog in their machine which holds the team together and who is the most important player in the team is Ajinkya Rahane.

Here are 5 reasons why Ajinkya is the most important member of the Test team:

#1 He brings calmness to the team

Rahane is not aggressive unlike several of his teammates

India has players with aggressive attitudes such as Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli who don’t hold back in terms of their demeanour. In every team you need someone to balance the batting line-up, someone who is very strong mentally and who has a Zen like exterior to handle some tough situations in a very calm and patient manner.

Like his predecessor Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya can be a person who can bring some tough situations under control just through his calm demeanor which is required in the modern game as most of the players get impatient and make certain decisions on an impulse which could go on to hurt them and the team in the long run.

This can be especially seen when India need to go for a DRS review and on certain occasions the umpire may have made a blunder and it becomes easy to go in for a DRS.

But in most cases when the bowlers are convinced that DRS is required and Virat Kohli is tending towards going an impulse or his gut feeling, Rahane steps in , brings some calm to that situation and helps in the DRS process. This proves to be really useful, as he, standing at first slip, would have the best view of the situation thereby helping Kohli with the decision making process well.