5 reasons why Bangladesh will be the team to beat in the next World Cup

Bangladesh's periodic rise could make them the team to watch out in the 2019 World Cup.

The rise of the Tigers has been commendable

Once upon a time, the Bangladesh cricket team were the punching bags for the opposition. Winning was like a case of once in a blue moon as the team were more like a source of embarrassment than anything else.

Right now, however, Bangladesh cricket is on the rise. Over the last two years, the team have improved dramatically, winning series against the likes of India, Pakistan, South Africa while also performing admirably in ICC events.

The next ICC event in ODIs is the World Cup in 2019 and the Tigers are prepping themselves for it. With a lot of international cricket to play over the next two years, here are five reasons why Bangladesh will be the team to beat in 2019…

#5 A talented young core

The current crop of Bangladeshi players is perhaps the most talented bunch they ever produced. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman and Mustafizur Rahman are four of the most talented players in the team currently and are the most likely to have a successful future with the team.

They are already established members of the team that have made the Tigers a stronger unit with their presence. Indeed, Bangladesh’s successful run in 2015 was possible because these youngsters were in the form of their lives and provided somewhat of an X–factor to the team.

Indeed, while Mustafizur Rahman desecrated the Indian batting line-up, Taskin Ahmed played a wonderful supporting role. Against South Africa it was Soumya Sarkar’s elegance that helped the team win the series after losing the first match. And Sabbir’s inclusion in the top 10 of the T20I circuit some days also works as a testament to his consistency.

Meanwhile, the influx of talented players doesn’t stop right there as the under-19 circuit keeps on producing some exciting prospects, of whom Mehdi Hasan has already broken into the senior team and earned the adulation of the cricket fraternity.