5 times a Bangladeshi player got the better of India

Bangladesh have upset Indian quite a few times -- and these are the players that made it possible.

A star looking at the sky

Once upon a time, no one took the Bangladesh cricket team seriously. An odd win every couple of years wasn’t really something that would cause many teams to show respect to the Tigers. However, as time passed, the team grew in strength.

And now it has come to the point where the nation’s cricket team are able to stand toe-to-toe with the very best. Bangladesh’s recent performances in the Champions Trophy are a testament to how far this team have come. Gone are the days when they were ridiculed as the minnows of the cricketing world.

Indeed, the growing animosity between India and Bangladesh serves as a witness to the Tigers’ rise. These days, there is just as much uproar and hype when Bangladesh play India as there is when the Men in Blue take on Pakistan.

To be fair, Bangladesh have often stopped the Indian cricket team in the most unexpected of ways. Keeping this in mind, here are the 5 times when a Bangladeshi player got the better of India.

#5 Taskin Ahmed on his debut

Indian fans will remember this game, not because of Taskin’s debut, but more so for Stuart Binny’s miracle spell that helped India win after almost entering the jaws of defeat.

Taskin Ahmed burst onto the scene during the Bangladesh Premier League in 2013, taking 8 wickets in 4 games and shooting himself to stardom. His performances prompted the selectors to give him a debut against India the following year in 2014 – and he rocked the Indian batting line up with his raw pace.

The pacer bowled eight overs in the game and took five wickets while giving away only 28 runs and bundling Indian for an embarrassing 105 runs. However, the young pacer’s efforts went in vain as the Bangladeshi batsmen failed to chase even that.

Stuart Binny’s six-wicket haul whilst conceding only four runs overshadowed the express pacer’s heroics as Bangladesh were wrapped up for a humiliating 58 runs.