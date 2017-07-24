5 reasons why the BCCI needs to start a Women’s version of IPL soon

The Indian eves nearly won the World Cup without the best backing, just imagine what they can do with these 5 factors.

24 Jul 2017

The Indian Women's cricket team

After a nerve-wracking final at the mecca of cricket, the home team came out victorious in front of a jam -packed crowd. However, it was a victory of sorts for Indian Women's Cricket team too.

Entering into the tournament as underdogs they fought their way through many odds to reach the finale of the grand event. Captain Mithali Raj suggested in the post-match press conference that her team cracked under pressure and said that it was the right time to start the women's edition of the famous Indian Premier League.

Here, we look at five reasons why such a suggestion by the captain herself could prove to be invaluable and vital for team India in coming year.

#5 Make Women cricketers financially secure

Despite having reached the finals of 2005 Women’s Cricket World Cup, Indian Women Cricketers still had to struggle financially to secure a decent livelihood. However, after their heroic performances in the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup, it is high time that we have a franchisee-based league for women cricketers in our country.

The Big Bash League and English T-20 League have attracted the attention of Indian cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. In a country which is obsessed with sports, there will not be any lack of franchisees to invest in a cricket league for our star cricketers.

A Grade ‘A’ contracted woman cricketer earns just Rs. 15 lakh per year, which is almost 8% of what Grade ‘A’ contracted men cricketers earn. Now that TV revenues generated by Women’s Cricket are on a rise, it is high time that we see a lucrative cricket league for women cricketers in our country.

Primarily, it will shorten the gap between the earnings of men cricketers and that of women cricketers. Secondly, it will solve the financial situations of most cricketers and will encourage younger girls to take up this sport as career.