5 reasons why Dale Steyn should retire from limited overs cricket

At this stage of his career, in the stranglehold of injuries, Steyn has much to offer in Test cricket than in 50 over and 20 over formats.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 17:23 IST

‘Time and tide waits for none’

Fast, furious, menacing – words that define Dale Steyn’s stamp of authority on world cricket and over the years, he has raised the bar. When Steyn was at his peak, it was hard to face his aggressive bowling, but the recent time period hasn’t been worth cherishing for the South African.

Several factors have strung together in contributing to Steyn’s slump in his career as he hasn’t been a regular feature of the South African team since the 2015 World Cup Down Under. While the pacer is straining hard at regaining his place in the team, a smooth road isn’t in store for him.

While a Test comeback is still a possibility, an ODI comeback will be hard for Steyn. We take a look into the reasons why Steyn should move away from the limited overs format.

#5 Steyn is not getting younger

There is a famous saying by Shakespeare, ‘Time and tide waits for none’. It’s a truth, which is difficult to accept, but people aren’t left with any option other than flowing with the harsh reality. Age is also something that scampers along at the rate of knots and one doesn’t even get to know about it.

When cricketers enter their thirties, performance graph of most of them tends to experience a downward trend. Dale Steyn is 33 years old, which is pretty high for a genuine fast bowler and claiming a nomination in the national limited overs setup won’t be a walk in the park for the old fox.

Nevertheless, Steyn hasn’t run out of gas and his service will still be a handful for the Proteas to progress in the upcoming Champions Trophy, provided he gets the nod over other South African pacers.