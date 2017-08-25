5 reasons why Gambhir's statements about Yuvraj and Dhoni make sense

Why Gambhir's controversial statements should not be ignored.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 13:32 IST

Not quite the same anymore

Though the Chairman of Indian selectors, MSK Prasad, insisted that Yuvraj Singh has been rested, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir did not think so.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said, “I don’t think ‘rest’ is the right word because he (Yuvraj) hasn’t played any cricket for quite a while and he would want to play. If you want to see him at the World Cup, he should be given the maximum opportunity.

“Because, someone like Yuvraj, you want him in that flow, you want him in that rhythm. You can’t have someone like him playing in one series and resting thereafter. So, I feel that it’s difficult now for Yuvraj to make a comeback. Hopefully, he does because he is one of the greats of the game.”

Gambhir also fired a warning at former Indian skipper Dhoni saying that he can’t bank on his past laurels and must be consistent if he wants to play on till the 2019 World Cup.

“The only way he can survive till 2019 World Cup is by keep on performing. That should be the criteria for everyone, irrespective of whether he is Dhoni or someone else.”

“Okay, you have done something in the past but that’s passed. You can’t keep playing till you want to.”

Though the comments stirred some controversy, here are 5 reasons why Gambhir is correct.

#5 Age factor

The single reason why Gambhir’s statement is justified is because of the current age of Yuvraj and Dhoni. Yuvraj is known as the ‘Master of Comebacks’ as he has always found a way to fight his way back into the team.

But at 35, it might be difficult for him to claw his way back yet again. The selectors had given him a long rope but he flattered to deceive which means he might not get another opportunity.

This is the same reason why Dhoni should be on his toes and continue to perform. Since he would be 38 by the time of the 2019 World Cup, only consistency will ensure his inclusion in the team.

The average age of most of the Indian stars will be above 30 by 2019 which is why India will be more keen to try out a few youngsters if need be.