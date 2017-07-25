5 reasons why Hardik Pandya deserves a run in Test cricket

Why Pandya can be a hit in Test cricket.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 20:21 IST

Surprising everyone, the dashing Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the Test squad for the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka. Pandya’s inclusion is a reward for his consistently good performances in limited overs cricket for the last few months.

His abilities as a batting all-rounder necessitated his inclusion at the Test level. Here are five reasons why Pandya deserves a run in Test cricket.

#1 Good fast bowling all-rounder

Ever since the emergence of Ravichandran Ashwin as an all-rounder, the Indian teams have got some much-wanted stability in the lower batting order. However, the pressure on Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha has been immense on many occasions and they have managed to stitch partnerships and dig India out of trouble.

Adding one more genuine all-rounder to the side will undoubtedly strengthen the batting order and give Kohli the luxury of going in with an extra fast bowling all-rounder.

Pandya’s penchant for medium fast bowling is an added bonus as India have been on the lookout for a fast bowling all-rounder ever since Irfan Pathan fell out of favour. If Pandya can bowl his overs and contribute lower down the order, he will be a brilliant addition to the side.

Kohli is always interested in his pace bowling options and Pandya can be slotted into the quota of an extra fast bowling all-rounder especially in overseas conditions.

