5 reasons why India are primed to win against Pakistan

The Marquee Clash.

This Asia Cup has been full of surprises. Sri Lanka, although they weren't the favourites to lift the coveted trophy didn't even make past the group stages. They received thrashing from the hands of Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Afghanistan topped their group and this was a major shocker. They have been playing some quality cricket.

The other group consisted of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong. India versus Hong Kong almost witnessed the upset of the decade with Hong Kong giving India a scare. Hong Kong finished 26 short of the 286-run target. It was as if they were going to do the unthinkable.

India versus Pakistan is 'The Marquee' clash and many of them expected this one to be close considering India's near failure against HK. Pakistan had given HK a brutal thrashing. However, India asserted its dominance over Pakistan right from ball one.

The rematch is set to take place on the 23rd of this month and India are primed to win it again. Let's have a look at the reasons why they might win it.

1. Ravindra Jadeja's return

A key player.

Ravindra Jadeja made an astounding comeback to the limited overs set-up after 420 days. He picked up 4 wickets on his return and pulled off a near screamer. Jadeja's return to form is a major positive for India and something to worry about for the opposition. He showed us his prowess with the bat against England. Jaddu can slip in his overs very quickly and field with a high intensity and that's what makes him different and lethal.

He's quick in the outfield and more often than not, stops whatever that is coming towards him. If Jadeja can be India's regular No.7, India will have the balance that they were looking for.

2. Mohammad Amir's decline in form

He will look to turn the tables this time around.

Many expected Amir to do wonders with the new ball against the Indian top-order. However, he failed to pick a single wicket and the Indian openers got off to a flyer. What surprised me is that he wasn't given his entire quota of 10 overs. Pakistan's recent limited overs success has been attributed to their ability to pick up early wickets.

Amir has played a crucial role in that and has bowled consistently. His exploits at the start of the innings have more often than not exposed the middle-order to the new ball giving them very less time to adapt. Wickets then fall like dominoes.

Amir has looked off-colour this Asia Cup and it looks like that trend is going to continue. He's a player to watch out for.

1 / 4 NEXT