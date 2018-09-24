5 reasons why India defeated Pakistan in Super Four

The fantastic foes of world cricket locked horns once again in Dubai in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, after facing each other in the league stages of the tournament. Though Pakistan made a couple of changes in their playing XI, they could not change the result as they were once again defeated by the Men in Blue in a resounding manner.

The clash was came in at a highly crucial juncture, with both the teams having won their opening encounters in the round-robin stage. A victory meant a potential spot in the all important final, albeit for Pakistan it also would be healing the wounds of Wednesday. After prevailing over Afghanistan in a highly competitive clash, they were expected to come out all guns blazing. However, the toss was the only thing that they could win as India outclassed them in all the three departments.

Let's have a look at the reasons due to which India registered an emphatic win over Pakistan.

#1 Timely blows by Indian bowlers

The pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah restricted Pakistani openers yet again, as they failed to capitalize on the powerplay overs. Playing with four spinners this time round, captain Rohit Sharma introduced the leg spin of Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over, who delivered with the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq, courtesy an accurate DRS call by MS Dhoni.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam did try to rebuild the innings, but both were dismissed in quick succession due to their own errors in judgement. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik's 107 run partnership for the 4th wicket was the only significant partnership, as the Indian bowlers picked up the wickets at regular intervals. Just when the batsmen got set and started to look dangerous, it was an Indian bowler who came on top.

As a result, no supporting partnership blossomed which led to the abysmal downfall of the Pakistani innings which was cruising during the presence of their senior pros.

