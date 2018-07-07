India vs England 2018 - 5 reasons why India lost their 2nd T20I

India lost to England in the second T20I at Cardiff

India’s run of seven successive T20I wins came to an end on Friday as England beat India by five wickets at Cardiff.

England won the toss and elected to field first, on a pitch that was a lot different from the usual batting friendly surfaces in England. The wicket had some extra bounce and scoring was not at all easy.

India recovered well after losing three important wickets in the power play overs. Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni played useful knocks and helped India set a fighting target of 149.

Though England lost wickets regularly, Alex Hales played a steady knock to help England chase the target with two balls to spare. It was not an easy chase by any means. Indian bowlers did well to make them earn the win.

On that note, let's take a look at the reasons why India lost their second T20I against England.

#5 Bounce on the wicket disrupted India’s run flow

David Willey was brilliant in the second T20I

Bouncy tracks have caused problems for Indian batsmen in the past and it was no different in the second T20I. Cardiff wicket assisted the seam bowlers and offered some extra pace. England replaced Moeen Ali with Jake Ball and played with four frontline medium pacers.

English bowlers hit the deck hard and generated good bounce. Rohit Sharma got out playing a pull shot in the second over of the innings. Throughout the game, English seamers tested Indian batsmen with short stuff.

They used the short ball cleverly and disrupted India’s momentum. David Willey, in particular, was exceptional with his variations. They never allowed Indian batsmen to get on top of them and bowled in the right areas for the most part of their bowling.