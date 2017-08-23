5 reasons why India should experiment in the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Here's why India should experiment more in the ongoing ODI series.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 18:31 IST

India have had it too easy against Sri Lanka

India registered a comfortable victory in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka and the scales seem to be tipped heavily in favour of the visitors for the rest of the series. The hosts must change something fast and play out of their skins to make it harder for the Indians who have found it way too easy thus far.

Routine victories for India, however, have raised questions about whether they are doing enough to test their bench strength or experiment more in this series. For some argue that there will not be a better opportunity for India given how easily they are winning now.

Here are 5 reasons why India should experiment in this ODI series against Sri Lanka.

#5 Sri Lanka are a weak opposition

Ever since the whitewash in the Test series and the victory by the significant margin in the first ODI, experts have unanimously pointed out the huge difference between the two teams.

Truth be told, the glorious past of Sri Lankan cricket is long behind them and the retirement of their two modern-day legends in Sangakkara and Jayawardene has left gaping holes in the dressing room. This Lankan team, which is in transition, is short on confidence.

With tougher tours coming up, India will not get a better opportunity to experiment. They should take advantage of Sri Lanka’s weaknesses to try out a few new things.