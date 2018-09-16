Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 reasons why India are primed to win the tournament

Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
99   //    16 Sep 2018, 14:18 IST

<p>
India are strong favorites this time around too

The Asia Cup is underway and it promises to be a tournament to savour. The tournament is back to the One-day format and it won't go on for long. The spacing between two matches is very less and hence, it will be a test of fitness, temperament, grit, and technique for the teams involved. The last Asia Cup which was held in 2016, was won by India.

India starts this tournament as favorites even though Virat Kohli has been rested. 

Let's have a look at 5 reasons why we might end up seeing India lifting the coveted trophy.

#5 Deadly opening combination

Australia v India - Game 1
They will look to set the tournament on fire

The unique selling point of India which other teams fear the most is their opening combination, and the possible circumstances if they get going.

Even though Dhawan might not be in the best of form going into the tournament, the ball change (red to white) shall be a welcome factor for him. Dhawan likes to play on slow tracks and we have seen him excel on such surfaces.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, possesses a massive threat to the opposition as well. Once he gets going, there's no stopping him. Rohit takes time to get to his fifty but from there onwards, there is no looking back. He has the ability to make up for all the dot balls he has conceded in a matter of a few balls. 

A three-time double centurion, he is also the captain this time around and he enjoys playing with responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown us that time and again. How Rohit counters the new ball will be the key as his feet tend to stay planted early on in his innings. Both Dhawan and Rohit will look to get India off to a flyer but, will anyone stop them?

It will be interesting to see what plans the other teams execute against this deadly pair.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Daiwik naga venkat
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 major reasons why every Indian fan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 reasons why this Asia Cup might not be...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
Asia cup 2018: 5 Bowlers who could be the top...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Team India members who have something to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pre-tournament XI of best players in the...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us