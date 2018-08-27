Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Kohli will become the greatest of all time

Khozema Alyamani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.49K   //    27 Aug 2018, 13:31 IST

Typically, comparing great batsmen of different eras entails looking at key statistics such as the overall batting average, centuries scored in a winning cause, and conversion rates. But, rarely are a batsman's qualitative attributes considered in determining his greatness. Here are five compelling reasons why Kohli is a great batsman and is on his way to becoming the greatest of all time.

5) Temperament


One of the keys to Kohli's batting success has been his temperament. His concentration and application remain unflinching throughout his innings. It's hard to guess whether Kohli's batting on zero or eighty. He never lets the moment affect his concentration. Opponents try to sledge him in an attempt to affect his concentration. He makes them pay for it almost all the time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
