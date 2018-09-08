Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Reasons why Mahendra Singh Dhoni might help India win the World Cup 2019

Sanchit Aggarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
08 Sep 2018

Winning Captain's Press Conference - 2011 ICC World Cup
MS Dhoni captained India to World Cup victory in 2011

Not only the fans, but also the teams keenly wait for the World Cup to take place, and why not? It is the most prestigious title in the history of world cricket. Every team wants to win the World Cup and have an extra star on their jersey and make the people of their nation proud.

With the upcoming edition of the tournament just nine months away, teams have already started preparing for the marquee event. There will be key players for every team and for India, apart from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will also be the key player.

Here are the reasons why Dhoni might take India to the glory again:

#1 Vast Experience 

Australia v India - Game 3
Australia v India - Game 3

There is no denying that MS Dhoni has a vast experience backing him, especially on the big stages such as the World Cup. The veteran currently has 14 years of international experience and has represented India in 3 ODI World Cups, leading in two of them.

Over these 14 years, MS Dhoni has braved each and every type of situations in the game. Having a player, who has played over 300 one day matches, is always a plus point for the team, especially in the World Cup.

Mahi has scored over 10,000 runs at an impressive average of 51 and a strike rate of 88. For a player who has played most of his cricket in the lower order, this record deserves an applause.

For India, the former captain cool will be an asset, thanks to his vast experience. 



Sanchit Aggarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
