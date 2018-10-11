×
5 reasons why Mayank Agarwal should have replaced Virat Kohli in the 2nd Test

sassthree
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    11 Oct 2018, 12:46 IST

The final twelve-man squad for the second Test against West Indies was released by the Indian team - and one of the most notable omissions was that of Mayank Agarwal. Included in the squad for the series, Mayank warmed the benches for the first game, and saw Prithvi Shaw getting a shot at the top of the order once again.

The 27-year-old has been breaking records for fun in domestic cricket, and should have made it to the playing XI for the second Test based on form, but the management decided to stick to Kohli in the team.

Here are five reasons why the rookie should have been picked ahead of the experienced Kohli:

#1 Time for experimentation

*
*

The Indian team, especially under Kohli, prides itself on chopping and changing the team at will, for matches after matches. India achieved a massive win over West Indies in the first game - by an innings and 272 runs, their biggest so far in Tests. The gulf between the two teams is huge and the second Test would have been a perfect chance for India to make use of their reserves and test their bench strength.

Mayank Agarwal, who found a spot in the squad for the first time, could have been one of the few experiments India could have tried, including bringing in Shardul Thakur into the playing XI, who has been on the bench for a few years now.

The second Test would have also given them a chance to unleash Mohammed Siraj in his hometown in order to give the youngster a boost to his career.

#2 Kohli should have been rested for the Test instead of limited-overs

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The World Cup is just months away, and the Indian team are looking to sort out their combination ahead of the big tournament. In such a scenario, resting him for the Asia Cup, where he has a chance to gauge the line-ups of different ODI teams from the sub-continent and making him play the second Test against West Indies makes little sense.

There are reports that he might even be rested for the ODIs and T20Is versus West Indies, that follow the Test matches. In such a scenario, making him play the longest format of the game, on Indian pitches against sub-par opposition seems to be doing more harm than good.

1 / 4 NEXT
