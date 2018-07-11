5 reasons why MS Dhoni is the most selfless cricketer

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11.11K // 11 Jul 2018, 20:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CRICKET-WT20-2016-IND-AUS

Undoubtedly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest players India have ever produced. He has been a crowd favorite ever since he made his international debut with long hair.

When Dhoni was made skipper in 2007, Indians were suspect about how he would fare as skipper. But, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team lifted the inaugural edition of Twenty20 International World Cup that was held in South Africa in 2007.

The Ranchi-born cricketer has won several trophies and became one of the successful captains in the history of cricket. He has also been one of the greatest finishers in the world cricket.

MS Dhoni has shown an enormous amount of selfless acts on the field over the years. Here are some instances which prove his selflessness towards the game.

#5 Handing over the captaincy to former skipper Sourav Ganguly

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R

The incident happened during the fourth test between India and Australia in Nagpur in 2008. It was also the final Test game for former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Batting first, India scored 441 in their first innings where Tendulkar top scored with 109 and in reply, Australia made 355 runs where Katich top scored with 102 runs.

With a lead of 86 runs, India played their second innings and were bundled out for 295 where Sehwag top scored with 92. While chasing the huge total, Australia managed to score just 209 runs and lost the game by 172 runs.

But, the special moment is when India required 1 wicket to win, MS Dhoni convinced Sourav Ganguly to captain the team before retiring from the game. Absolutely, it was a great gesture from MS Dhoni to send off a legend.