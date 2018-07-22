Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why MS Dhoni should not retire as of now

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Feature
2.75K   //    22 Jul 2018, 18:44 IST

MS Dhoni is one massive name in the realm of Indian Cricket

If ever there is a book written on the history of Indian Cricket, MS Dhoni will have an entire chapter to himself. The man has not only been one of India’s finest cricket captains but has also been a great asset to the team as a wicketkeeper-batsman- arguably the best that the country has produced.

However, after a poor run of play in the ODI series against England, where Dhoni played with a below-par strike rate and could not quite finish the games for India, many are of the opinion that the Ranchi lad should retire from ODIs with immediate effect.

Dhoni has always been a team player, and for him, the team interests have always been ahead of his personal landmarks. Here are a few reasons why Dhoni should not retire immediately.


#5. Maturity

MS is known for his calm and mature reactions on the field

Dhoni brings a matured approach to handle a pressure situation. This sort of shelters the youngsters of the team. Youngsters who do not have much of an exposure at the highest level of cricket look up to experienced players when the going is tough.

However, when somebody like a Dhoni is calm and soaking in all the pressure without dropping his shoulders, youngsters feel confident about themselves and believe that the team can still in win it from this particular situation.

The calmness and maturity that stem from MS Dhoni will be a huge plus going forward in major tours and series against sides of the highest quality, enough reason for him to stay in the team as of now.

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
