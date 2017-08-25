5 reasons why MS Dhoni still has a lot left it in him

Dhoni's heroics in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka go on to prove why he is such a vital asset.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 19:14 IST

About a week ago, Indian cricket team’s chief selector MSK Prasad had said that MS Dhoni’s place in the team is not always a certainty and that the 36 year old would have to prove himself in order to play for India.

After the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Prasad must be thanking his stars for selecting Dhoni in the squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

A lot has been said about the former Indian captain’s performances over the past few years and his selection in the side has been questioned by many on a number of occasions. However, he has continues to shut his critics up with his performances on the field with the bat and the gloves.

With the World Cup coming up in two years, it will be hard to imagine a playing XI without Dhoni in it. He still has a lot to offer and could still be the match winner for the Men in Blue.

Here are 5 reasons why MS Dhoni still has it in him:

One of the fittest in the team

Prior to squad announcement for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, all the members of the squad had to take part in a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

The Yo-Yo Test, as it was called tested the gauges the player’s ability to run for extended periods of time to check their endurance.

While veterans Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina failed to make it into the squad due to their poor results in the test, Dhoni, on the other hand, finished ahead of many youngsters in the team. He finished third ahead of Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli.

This went on to prove the fact that, even at the age of 36, Dhoni is still one of the fittest cricketers on the team. As the selectors kept a keen eye on fitness, there was no doubt about Dhoni’s place on the side.