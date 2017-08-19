5 reasons why ODI series vs Sri Lanka is crucial for the Indian team

The ODI series against Sri Lanka might be a low-key affair, but for team India, it is crucial for these five reasons.

19 Aug 2017

In the absence of Yuvraj, Manish Pandey will be tested in this series

The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is a low-profile assignment as the Sri Lankan team is struggling in all departments and have little hope to take inspiration from.

The Indian team management has rested several key players for this series and is considering these games as a match-practice for youngsters

However, this five match series can be a crucial assignment for team India as the preparations for the 2019 world cup have begun. This series can help India solve some key issues and also offers them a chance to experiment with their options.

Take a look at the five reasons why this ODI series against Sri Lanks is crucial for team India.

#5. The litmus test of a Yuvraj-less middle order

The fragile middle order has been India's headache in the ODI's. The youngsters like Ambati Rayadu failed to deliver while the experienced campaigners like Suresh Raina have lost their mojo.

The erratic form of MS Dhoni has only added to the worries and hence the team management had to call back Yuvraj Singh who was the backbone of India's batting during the last decade.

However, Yuvraj's return to international cricket hasn't been smooth and the left-hander often looked scratchy in the middle. Hence, the selectors have again gone back to Manish Pandey who scored heavy runs in the domestic circuit in the last one year.

But leaving Yuvraj out of the team is a massive gamble because without him, the middle order looks highly inexperienced and vulnerable. Although the Sri Lanka series is a low-profile assignment, it will surely be a litmus test of India's young middle order.