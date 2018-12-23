×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Pakistan can win the 2019 World Cup 

Sajawal Sial
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
247   //    23 Dec 2018, 19:14 IST

Pakistan are at their best when they play without any expectations
Pakistan are at their best when they play without any expectations

Less than a week ago, England batsman Ian Bell handpicked India, Pakistan, and England as his favorites for the 2019 World Cup. A few years ago, this seemed a distant dream with Pakistan slipping to ninth in ICC ODI Rankings. Since then, it has almost been a fairy tale story.

Pakistan shocked everyone by motoring their way to the 2017 Champions Trophy title. They stunned England in the semi-final and went on to dismantle an in-form Indian side in the final.

They always had this uncanny unpredictability but quite a few better Pakistani sides have failed to lift the World Cup. We may never know what inspires Pakistan to victory but we do know that they haven't been the same side since the Champions Trophy.

Despite their recent string of below-par performances, they are still one of the contenders for lifting the 2019 World Cup. Here are five reasons why Pakistan can win the tournament.

#5 Potent pace attack


Muhammad Amir is set to make a comeback into the Pakistan team in the South Africa tour
Muhammad Amir is set to make a comeback into the Pakistan team in the South Africa tour

Pakistan has always been known to produce quality pacers. They have to their name an unending procession of quality pacers, beginning with the legendary Fazal Mahmood. This side is no different.

While Mohammad Amir can single-handedly win matches, Hasan Ali can be lethal in his own right. Rumman Raees has the skill and nerves to operate of suitable pitches. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan Shinwari have made strong cases for themselves in more recent times. After his incredible Test success, Mohammad Abbas deserves a ODI debut as well.

Pakistan have the variety, firepower and versatility in their pace attack that other teams can only dream of. Plus, the World Cup is in England where pacers are going to play an indispensable part.

As bowling coach Azhar Mahmood rightly said, 'batsmen win you games, bowlers win you tournaments'. In today's era where batsmen dominate and 350 feels an insecure total, Pakistan have the bowling line-up to restrict opposition sides to manageable totals.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Fakhar Zaman ICC World Cup 2019 Schedule
Sajawal Sial
CONTRIBUTOR
An ardent Cricket fan
5 teams who can win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons that make Pakistan a serious contender to win...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the ICC World Cup 2019 could be the most...
RELATED STORY
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: India and...
RELATED STORY
5 captains who can guide their teams to World Cup in 2019
RELATED STORY
Pakistan keen to host Australia ahead of World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
10 things which have changed since the last Cricket World...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can we Finally Have an India-Pakistan Final in a...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Pakistan should fire Mickey Arthur
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan are the ultimate underdogs going...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us