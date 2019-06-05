×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja should be in India's playing XI 

Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
948   //    05 Jun 2019, 13:31 IST

Ravindra Jadeja could be a vital cog in the Indian team
Ravindra Jadeja could be a vital cog in the Indian team

The World Cup 2019 has commenced in England and Wales with seven matches being played out thus far in this edition. India will be featuring in its first game against South Africa at The Rose Bowl in Southampton and all eyes will be on the 'Men in Blue'.

In the lead-up to India's first game, there has been a widespread buzz about the best playing eleven that India could field but with KL Rahul essaying a classic century against Bangladesh in the warm-up encounters, the number four spot seems to be cemented for the opening game.

However, on the bowling front, India have a couple of issues to address with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav failing to hit form in the recent past. However, one man who has impressed with his all-round skill in the recent past is Ravindra Jadeja, who has also staked a claim for a spot in the playing eleven.

Here are five reasons why Ravindra Jadeja deserves to start for India on Wednesday.

#5 Jadeja offers team balance

One of the greatest strengths of a strong unit in the World Cup is their ability to bat deep and take the game into the slog overs. Teams like Australia and New Zealand have batting up to number nine while England's No.11 in Adil Rashid can also hit the long ball.

India, on the other hand cannot bank on the likes of Kumar, Shami and Chahal to tonk the ball and this is where playing Ravindra Jadeja at No.8 provides more assurance to the top order and also improves the team balance.

Assuming that Bhuvneshwar Kumar plays in the same 11, Kumar's ability to contribute with some runs, albeit no big hits could also strengthen the overall team balance.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Why Ravindra Jadeja should be considered for a spot in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Ravindra Jadeja should get a spot in the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
Pandya vs Jadeja: Who should be in India's 2019 World Cup squad?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three selection questions about India's playing XI in their tournament opener
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Will Ravindra Jadeja board the flight to England?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why India should pick an all-rounder instead of a fourth seamer in the squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India needs to look beyond Ravindra Jadeja in their starting 11
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jadeja or Kuldeep, who will partner Yuzvendra Chahal as the second spinner?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs India: 3 pertinent areas India need to address in the warm-up match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma And Ravindra Jadeja spill the beans on teammates
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Today, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Today, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us